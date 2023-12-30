Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Distillery claims to have created new category of liquor

A West Virginia distillery claims to have created new category of liquor. (Source: WDTV)
By Tanner Gilmartin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - A West Virginia distillery says it has created a new category of liquor.

Stephen Mann opened MannCave Distillery five years ago in the Weston area.

The distillery has established a name for itself, producing nine products and earning 27 international awards.

Now, the Mann family’s newest creation is called ambrosia.

The new liquor started as an idea between MannCave and Spruce Knob Maple. They weren’t sure if it would work at first.

“I wanted to try to make a product from maple sap, not the maple syrup but the actual sap from the tree,” Mann said. “It’s unrefined sap. It’s a very interesting flavor.”

The Mann family went to work and within about four months they had their product.

However, the ambrosia sat for close to a year awaiting government approval. That’s because it’s made in a way that requires it to be put in a category of its own.

The product is not a moonshine, vodka or whiskey.

The Mann family says ambrosia isn’t like any liquor ever tasted before.

And the flavor isn’t the only unique thing about the liquor, the process to make it is reportedly a first of its kind.

Mann’s son, Eric, is the distiller. He says time is a big factor in the process.

“It takes much longer,” he said. “The process is a lot more waiting and a lot more patience.”

As for the future of ambrosia, a few things are working against it.

The distillery team says they don’t have any more maple sap to make it and there is also a bureaucratic barrier they have to cross.

The family’s goal is to have ambrosia codified into a true West Virginia product, and that starts with sponsorship from state senators.

“I believe it has to be a federal law,” Mann said. “They need to create a new category.”

If the federal process works out, Mann confidently feels the West Virginia ambrosia will embody the spirit of the state.

Currently, ambrosia is only available at the MannCave Distillery. The team says they have about 60 cases remaining.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and...
New laws going into effect in Missouri, Illinois on Jan. 1
The controversial strip club is now shut down.
Controversial East Cape Girardeau strip club shuts down
A fatal accident occurred at the Marion Street Department on South Van Buren Street involving...
Accident in Marion leads to death of a city employee
The caller identifies themselves as an officer with the Police Department and informs the scam...
Cape Girardeau Police warn of recent arrest warrant scams
On KFVS channel 12.3
KFVS Adding a New Western Channel

Latest News

FILE - Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows speaks at the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills,...
Maine state official who removed Trump from ballot was targeted in swatting call at her home
Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the...
Edwards runs, throws for a TD as Maryland routs Auburn 31-13 at Music City Bowl
This photo provided by the Bronxville, N.Y., Police Department shows Watson Morgan, a sergeant...
Family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide by New York police sergeant
In this photo taken from video released by Russia Emergency Situations Ministry telegram...
Shelling kills 21 in Russian city of Belgorod following Moscow’s aerial attacks across Ukraine