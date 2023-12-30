Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Dalmatian ‘switches sides’ from firefighters to police department

The Anchorage Police Department shared a cute photo of a Dalmatian riding shotgun in a police...
The Anchorage Police Department shared a cute photo of a Dalmatian riding shotgun in a police cruiser.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – A Dalmatian in Alaska is “switching sides” from the fire department to the police department.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Anchorage Police Department shared a cute photo of a Dalmatian riding shotgun in a police cruiser.

“You know what they say – dogs have a special intuition about people,” the police department wrote. “This Dalmatian switched sides all on his own. Not sure what to tell you The Anchorage Fire Department.”

Community members had fun in the comments, with one Facebook user writing, “Guess he prefers guns over hoses.”

It’s unclear who the Dalmatian actually belongs to.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and...
New laws going into effect in Missouri, Illinois on Jan. 1
The controversial strip club is now shut down.
Controversial East Cape Girardeau strip club shuts down
A fatal accident occurred at the Marion Street Department on South Van Buren Street involving...
Accident in Marion leads to death of a city employee
The caller identifies themselves as an officer with the Police Department and informs the scam...
Cape Girardeau Police warn of recent arrest warrant scams
On KFVS channel 12.3
KFVS Adding a New Western Channel

Latest News

The New Year's Eve ball is shown in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 in New York. With...
Revelers set to pack into Times Square for annual New Year’s Eve ball drop
FILE - A customer browses televisions at a Best Buy store on Black Friday, Friday, Nov. 24,...
Shopping on New Year’s Day 2024? From Costco to Walmart, see what stores are open and closed
Residents in Mount Vernon, Illinois who are out celebrating New Year’s Eve can have their...
Towing service in Mt. Vernon offering free tows home for New Year’s Eve
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’