Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Cal-Maine to acquire closed Tyson processing plant in Dexter

According to a release from Cal-Maine, they will initially convert the broiler processing...
According to a release from Cal-Maine, they will initially convert the broiler processing plant to an egg grading facility(KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., has announced a definitive agreement to acquire shuttered broiler processing assets in Dexter from Tyson Foods, Inc.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States, announced on December 29 that a definitive agreement to acquire broiler processing plant, hatchery and feed mill in Dexter that were recently closed by Tyson Foods, Inc.

According to a release, Cal-Maine plans to repurpose the assets for use in egg and egg products production. Cal-Maine Foods expects to close the transaction in its third fiscal quarter.

Cal-Maine will initially convert the broiler processing plant to an egg grading facility. The distributor said they are excited about the growth prospects from this new operation, and, subject to the completion of the transaction, anticipates making additional investments in the facilities and community and creating new jobs.

In connection with the acquisition, Cal-Maine expects to enter into agreements with certain of Tyson’s former contract farmers to convert their operations to support Cal-Maine Foods’ cage free, free range, or pasture raised egg production operations.

Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. commented on the announcement.

“We are pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of the assets of Tyson’s former broiler processing facility in Dexter, Missouri. This transaction is consistent with our growth strategy to expand our business through selective acquisitions in addition to our organic growth initiatives. The Dexter location offers an important opportunity to expand our geographic footprint and enhance our ability to serve our valued customers with added production and distribution capabilities in Missouri and surrounding markets. We look forward to working with the Tyson team to close the transaction and to working with the contract growers who will support our shell egg production capabilities. As we extend our market reach, we remain focused on the efficient and sustainable management of our existing and acquired operations and meeting the demands of our customers.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and...
New laws going into effect in Missouri, Illinois on Jan. 1
A band of wet snow moved through Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday, Dec. 28.
First Alert: Chilly winter day ahead of second round of possible snow tonight into Friday
Deputies are working to find missing man Justin Coursey, 35 of McCracken County.
Search underway for missing man
MoDOT preps for possible winter weather on Friday
MoDOT preps for possible winter weather on Friday

Latest News

Club 7 in downtown Cape Girardeau hosted it’s first New Year’s Eve Party last year and the...
Downtown businesses and law enforcement plan for a busy New Year’s Eve
Richard Guzman, Ismael Ruiz, Miranda Guzman were arrested during a drug investigation in Paducah
Three charged in Paducah drug investigation
The Illinois State Police and Williamson County Sheriff gives safety tips for traveling on New...
ISP and Williamson County Sheriff gives safety tips for traveling on New Years Eve
The controversial strip club is now shut down.
Controversial East Cape Girardeau strip club shuts down
After years of controversy and battles with the village of East Cape Girardeau, a well-known...
Controversial strip club in East Cape Girardeau shuts down