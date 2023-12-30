Businesses and law enforcement plan for a busy New Year’s Eve

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - 2023 is coming to an end, and as local bars prepare for a busy night, police are urging people to stay safe so they don’t start 2024 behind bars.

Morris Boyd owns Club 7 in downtown Cape Girardeau, which hosted it’s first New Year’s Eve Party last year.

“It was good, it was a friendly atmosphere everyone had a good time,” said Boyd.

He said he expects bigger things this time around.

“I think it’s going to be a lot busier this year especially since we kind of made a name for ourselves, people like to come here,” said Boyd.

Cape Girardeau Police Lt. Rick Schmidt said the holiday can also be a busy night for law enforcement if people make the wrong decisions.

“Drinking and driving goes without saying, every officer we have here that is working is a DWI enforcement car, that’s what we do, we will have plenty of officers looking for impaired drivers,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt said there are other ‘wrong decisions’ that can spoil a new year’s celebration.

“Gunshots. Celebratory gunfire to ring in the new year is not a good idea,” said Schmidt.

Not only is it Illegal inside Cape Girardeau city limits, but Schmidt said the gunfire could have unintended consequences.

“Let’s just say that you shoot into the air, that round has to come down somewhere you could be responsible for damaging property or injuring or killing another person,” said Schmidt.

As they prepare for for the New Year, both Schmidt and Boyd encourage everyone to celebrate safely.

“If you have to think twice about doing it, don’t do it,” said Schmidt.

“We have to stay safe, everyone wants to go home at the end of the night,” said Boyd.

