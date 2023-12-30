3 arrested on drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Williamson Co.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Three people were arrested after a traffic stop, when sheriff’s deputies in Williamson County found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

According to the Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw the vehicle commit a traffic violation near the intersection of Illinois Route 148 and Herrin Road at 11:23 p.m. on December 17.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled until it finally came to a stop at a home in the 700 block of N. 14th Street in Herrin, Ill.

Brandon T. Elders (left), Tiffany M. Barnes (middle) and Brandon S. Partee (right) were arrested after a traffic stop, when sheriff’s deputies in Williamson County found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

The driver was identified as Brandon T. Elders. Deputies say Elders appeared to have a loss of small motor functions as he tried to retrieve his identification from his wallet. They also noted a pronounced shaking and trembling of his hands.

Two passengers were also in the vehicle: Tiffany M. Barnes and Brandon S. Partee.

During the course of the traffic stop, a K9 unit arrived on scene and conducted a free air sniff, resulting in a positive alert to the odor of narcotics.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found several items related to drug paraphernalia including, a digital scale and two smoking devices--all found with residue which later field tested positive for methamphetamine--as well as a second digital scale.

A holster for a handgun, a Silver Sig Sauer P320 9mm handgun and three jars containing cannabis were also found during the search.

A deputy also searched Barnes, and found a bag of meth on her person.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies checked Elder’s criminal history at the time of the stop, and confirmed him to be a convicted felon.

All three occupants were then taken to the Williamson Co. Jail.

Elders was cited with possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and failure to signal when required.

Barnes was cited for possession of meth and Partee was cited for possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

If you have any information about this investigation, contact the Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office at (618) 997-6541.

