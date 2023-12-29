Taxes, schools and crime; Missouri lawmakers prepare for upcoming 2024 session

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - We are less than a week away from lawmakers returning to Jefferson City to vote on issues that affect you here in the St. Louis region.

The 2024 Missouri Legislative begins next Wednesday and state leaders have already introduced hundreds of bills on issues they believe will improve the state.

Whether it be getting a grip on crime in St. Louis and Kansas City, helping struggling Missouri Public schools or lowering taxes, lawmakers have been prepping for January 3rd, including State Senator Bill Eigel.

“Just hammering our middle and working-class households,” said Eigel.

Senator Eigel has been on a mission for several years to eliminate the personal property taxes on Missourians’ vehicles, taxes that residents are paying this month statewide.

The St. Charles County Senator and Republican candidate for Governor has filibustered and pressed the issues hard with his own GOP colleagues, stating the state can afford to help out the counties that rely on that tax money.

“We can get rid of personal property taxes and use the surpluses we have in Jefferson City to backfill any revenue they lost,” said Eigel.

Democrats have other ideas to improve the state.

“Here at the Fox school district in Arnold, just this year they went to a four-day school week to tackle budget issues. Senator Doug Beck has a bill that requires a five-day school week with some financial help.”

The Fox C-6 School District in Arnold went to a four-day school week this year to tackle budget issues. Senator Doug Beck, who represents part of St. Louis County, pre-filed a bill that requires a five-day school week with some financial help to school districts.

The bill would only affect schools in suburban and urban areas, only counties with over 30,000 residents.

It would give all schools that go five days two percent more money from the state formula to help pay teachers.

The bill would allow voters to approve a four-day week, with no increase in state revenue. He believes it has bipartisan support.

“We have the lowest paid teachers and this would help kind of with that but also it would help the kids,” said Beck, who serves as assistant minority floor leader.

Other big agenda items could include: legalizing sports gaming, banning foreign ownership of Missouri land, making it more difficult for Missouri voters to change the constitution by changing the initiative petition process and putting the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department back under state control, taking away much of the mayor’s power.

“I don’t think it’s even possible for someone to do a worse job managing the police department than what folks in St. Louis had done,” said Eigel.

This comes as the city is reporting fewer homicides than the year before.

It’s an issue many Republicans agree with and many Democrats are against but some Democrats like Beck won’t commit to a no vote, saying he would try to compromise if he can get some gun control.

“The local areas should be able to make their own decisions and laws but I also understand there is some other bigger things that can possibly be, maybe teenagers not carrying guns, maybe some other things.”

Beck also said while some of the work for Democratic lawmakers includes defending what he considers bad bills, he said he sees plenty of opportunity to compromise.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.