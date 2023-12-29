“At the Table” Dinner & Dialogue series starts on January 16 in Carbondale

Heartland Votes
The series will continue once a month through June on the third Tuesday of the month at the Carbondale Civic Center(Source: KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will kick off the Carbondale “At the Table” Dinner & Dialogue series in January.

Starting on Tuesday, January 16, the series is in recognition of the National Day of Racial Healing. It will continue once a month through June on the third Tuesday of the month at the Carbondale Civic Center.

According to the City of Carbondale, the National Day of Racial Healing is an initiative by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation that embraces Truth, Racial Healing, & Transformation. The day is observed every year on the Tuesday following Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The Carbondale “At the Table” Dinner & Dialogue Series will includes topics surrounding racial healing through facilitated conversations. There will also be topics ranging from culture, racism, history, and healing that will provide opportunities for a diverse group of community members to engage in dialogue while enjoying a community meal.

The City of Carbondale will partner with the Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen and the Carbondale NAACP branch to embrace racial healing readiness and build deeper community connection.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the Dinner & Dialogue will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Registration is preferred but not required. To register, you can fill out this online form.

For more information or to register, you can contact Dianah McGreehan by emailing dmcgreehan@explorecarbondale.com or by calling 618-457-3282.

