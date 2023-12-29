Slightly warmer temperatures and drier conditions for the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, a few light showers have stuck around the region this evening, but expect drier conditions as we head into Saturday. Tonight temperatures will stay in the mid 30s, but drop to the low 30s by the morning with a few places getting below freezing temperatures. Saturday afternoon will be much drier and expect some sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will be warming up to the upper 40s with a light breeze. Looking at New Year’s Eve, overnight into Sunday morning, temperatures start in the upper 20s. Some places in southern Illinois could see a few flurries of snow but those should be gone by the afternoon. The rest of the Heartland will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 40s and dry conditions for New Year’s Eve night.

Starting off January with cool but average temperatures. Highs in the mid to low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. There is a small chance of rain on Wednesday but dry conditions are expected for the work week.

