Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau is set to host a New Years Eve celebration

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the clock ticks closer to 2024, Scout Hall will host their first-ever New Year’s Eve dance party.

The venue is set to have live music from local bands Shades of Soul and Next of Kin.

Alongside the music, attendees can expect door prizes, giveaways, and an assortment of food.

There will also be a midnight toast to welcome the new year in grand style.

Scout Hall Manager Jeff Rawson said the main goal in hosting the event was to create an inviting atmosphere where community members could come together and celebrate.

“It’s our first New Year’s event, but really our goal is just to bring people together in a cool environment,” said Rawson. “And that they have a good time around things that we really believe in, which is food and music and enjoying each other’s company.”

Rawson said it’s exciting to have an event where community members can come together, but it also creates a great opportunity for local businesses to see some shoppers.

“It’s a big part of the plan here. It’s to have incredible events here in the venue space, and then those folks are able to visit the businesses that are here at Scout Hall,” said Rawson. “The restaurants and boutique that is upstairs. So it’s always great to see people showing up early before the show to have dinner and maybe doing a little shopping. And then come down and enjoy themselves here at the venue.”

The festivities will take place Sunday, December 31 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

To purchase tickets or for more information, you can visit their website at thescouthallapproaches.com.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.