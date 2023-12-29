Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Pro golfer Harold Varner III arrested for DWI, records show

Court records revealed Varner registered a .16 BAC during a breathalyzer test.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - According to jail records, professional golfer Harold Varner III was arrested Thursday night for driving while impaired in south Charlotte.

Court documents show Varner was driving on Providence Road “while subject to an impairing substance.” Records also revealed that he registered a .16 BAC during a breathalyzer test, twice the legal driving limit.

He was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail around 7:30 p.m. with a bond set at $500. Court records show the 33-year-old has since posted bond and has been released. Varner is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19.

The PGA-turned-LIV golfer played golf at East Carolina University from 2008-12, and was inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame in 2022. He currently lives in south Charlotte.

Last season, his golf club — Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC — won LIV’s D.C. competition in May, Golf Digest said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and...
New laws going into effect in Missouri, Illinois on Jan. 1
A band of wet snow moved through Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday, Dec. 28.
First Alert: Chilly winter day ahead of second round of possible snow tonight into Friday
Deputies are working to find missing man Justin Coursey, 35 of McCracken County.
Search underway for missing man
MoDOT preps for possible winter weather on Friday
MoDOT preps for possible winter weather on Friday

Latest News

Russia launches missiles across Ukraine. (Source: CNN Portugal)
Ukraine hit by huge barrage of Russian missiles
Crews responded to a crash involving a pickup truck, semi and a pedestrian on Interstate 57 in...
ISP: Driver hit by vehicle after running from crash scene on I-57
Doreen Jenness, the widow of Air Force Capt. Jason Jenness, pulls out a portion of his uniform...
The Air Force said its nuclear missile capsules were safe. But documents and reports of cancer tell a different story
Deputy Tanner Ludwig spoke with Arizona's Family about what happened.
A deputy’s quick thinking helped save the life of a man experiencing a medical emergency