Police: Surveillance video sharing program helps catch porch pirate

Police say they were alerted by the Ring Neighbors app that a package theft took place in the...
Police say they were alerted by the Ring Neighbors app that a package theft took place in the area of a of Washington and Hester Streets on Thursday, December 28.(Source: Carbondale Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are crediting the Neighbors app in catching a porch pirate.

Police say they were alerted by the Ring Neighbors app that a package theft took place in the area of a of Washington and Hester Streets on Thursday, December 28.

Pictures taken of the area were sent to Carbondale Police officers and detectives.

Police said patrol officers found the suspect wearing the same clothing in the pictures and recovered the stolen items, which were returned to the victim.

There is no word on any charges, but a Carbondale Police shared a photo of the alleged crime. The photo shows a person walking away from the camera holding what appears to be a box under one arm and a bag in the other hand.

Police said the Neighbors app has proven to be a very effective tool.

They believe the neighborhood surveillance sharing app creates a sense of community and increases the chances for a successful criminal investigation.

Police remind subscribers to the app that they are not required to notify or communicate with police and that police do not have access to their cameras, address or information. Subscribers have to provide this to police and it is voluntary.

