Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Missouri Military Ball returns at the Governor’s Mansion

Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announce they will be rekindling the old tradition of hosting the Missouri Military Ball at the Governor’s Mansion
By Heartland News
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A lost tradition is returning to Jefferson City.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announce they will be rekindling the old tradition of hosting the Missouri Military Ball at the Governor’s Mansion on Saturday, December 30.

The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

The 135th Army Band will be performing and several distinguished guests will be in attendance, including statewide officials, members of the Missouri National Guard and members of the Missouri General Assembly.

The event is invitation only.

The history of Missouri leaders hosting military balls dates back to the early 1800s and both the governor and the first lady say they are excited to bring this tradition back.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and...
New laws going into effect in Missouri, Illinois on Jan. 1
A band of wet snow moved through Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday, Dec. 28.
First Alert: Chilly winter day ahead of second round of possible snow tonight into Friday
Deputies are working to find missing man Justin Coursey, 35 of McCracken County.
Search underway for missing man
MoDOT preps for possible winter weather on Friday
MoDOT preps for possible winter weather on Friday

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Governor to host Missouri Military Ball
Governor to host Missouri Military Ball
Scout Hall to host New Year's Eve celebration
Scout Hall to host New Year's Eve celebration
Taxes, schools and crime; Missouri lawmakers prepare for upcoming 2024 session
Taxes, schools and crime; Missouri lawmakers prepare for upcoming 2024 session