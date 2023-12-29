Missouri Military Ball returns at the Governor’s Mansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A lost tradition is returning to Jefferson City.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announce they will be rekindling the old tradition of hosting the Missouri Military Ball at the Governor’s Mansion on Saturday, December 30.

The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

The 135th Army Band will be performing and several distinguished guests will be in attendance, including statewide officials, members of the Missouri National Guard and members of the Missouri General Assembly.

The event is invitation only.

The history of Missouri leaders hosting military balls dates back to the early 1800s and both the governor and the first lady say they are excited to bring this tradition back.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.