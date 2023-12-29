Marshall County Sheriff’s Office searching for a missing man

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing since Tuesday night.

Around 9 p.m. on December 26, Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to I-24 near the 28 mile marker just prior to the Tennessee River bridge. This was in reference to a male walking in the westbound lane.

Prior to their arrival, the Deputies received a second call advising the male was on the bridge and was walking east in the westbound lane. When Deputies arrived on scene, they saw a male on the shoulder of the fast lane lying on the roadway near the top of the Tennessee River bridge. After Deputies were able to turn around and approach the area the male was last seen, the man was gone.

A search and rescue mission began on the Tennessee River and later spread out to the land bordering the river for the male subject, but the searches have been unsuccessful.

The male subject has been possibly identified as 41-year-old Wesley Augustino of Gilbertsville. Wesley was last seen by friends in the area of Gilbertsville Hwy near the I-24 underpass prior to going missing.

Wesley is wearing a red t-shirt, dark sweatpants, and barefoot. He is approximately 6′4″ tall and about 175 pounds.

If you have any information as to Wesley’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Marshall County E-911 by calling 270-527-1333.

