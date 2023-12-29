ISP and Williamson County Sheriff gives safety tips for traveling on New Years Eve

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - While you ring in the new year, the Illinois State Police say they’ll be out in force to make sure it’s a safe and Happy New Year for all.

Illinois State Police plan to be on interstates, state routes and city streets on New Years Eve. And their message is simple. Drive sober or get pulled over.

State Trooper Melissa Albert says troopers will be ramping up traffic enforcement and roadside safety checks across the state.

Authorities are using a high visibility tactic to limit the amount of intoxicated drivers on the road.

Albert said it’s important to make sure people have a safe and sober ride home to make sure they make it home from their New Year’s celebration.

“Driving while intoxicated not only puts yourself at risk but it puts everyone else on the roadway or around you at risk too,” said Albert. “So we’re not talking about just getting pulled over and spending the night in jail, we’re talking about possibly injuring or killing other people or yourself.”

Last year during the Christmas and New Years Eve Holiday Push, ISP say they arrested 90 people for driving under the influence.

If you are on the roadways and spot someone driving intoxicated, they are asking you to call 911 to report it.

A Heartland Sheriff said there’s no excuse for anyone in his county to drink and drive this holiday weekend.

Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said revelers have a range of options to avoid getting behind the wheel while they’re intoxicated.

Here’s some of the solutions Sheriff Diederich mentioned in a lengthy post on social media. The ideas include:

Celebrating at home

Calling a taxi or a ride share service

Choose a designated driver

Call a sober friend or family member to pick you up after your celebration

If all else fails, the sheriff wants people to take advantage of Project Safe Passage

The Project Safe Passage is a program the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office uses to reduce the number of casualties caused by impaired drivers.

Sheriff Diederich said that it means there’s no excuse for anyone to drink and drive.

All you have to do is call dispatch at 618-997-6541. You will then talk to a dispatcher to arrange a safe ride home.

It’s available from 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The service is only available within Williamson County, and the rides are only to take people home, not to another bar.

You can find more information on the Sheriff’s post on their Facebook Page.

