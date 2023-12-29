ISP: Driver hit by vehicle after running from crash scene on I-57

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a crash involving a pickup truck, semi and a pedestrian on Interstate 57 in Franklin County on Thursday, December 28.

The crash scene was in the northbound lanes near milepost 68, which is north of the Big Muddy River and West Frankfort.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers were called at 6:15 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash.

ISP said, for an unknown reason, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to make a U-turn in the lane of traffic and hit the side of a Volvo semi tractor-trailer.

After the crash, ISP said the driver of the pickup got out the truck and attempted to run away from the scene by crossing the southbound lanes of I-57, but was hit by another vehicle.

The pickup driver was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Their condition is not known.

No other injuries were reported.

