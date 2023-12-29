First Alert: Patchy wet snow mixed with rain likely

(KFVS) - A disorganized upper trough moving through the Heartland will bring patchy wet snow mixed with rain or drizzle.

Travel hazards should be minimal with surface air and road temperatures will likely be a bit above freezing, but there could be some slick spots, especially this morning.

Some minor accumulations will be possible on raised surfaces.

If you are traveling, you can check current road conditions by clicking on the links below.

By this afternoon, highs will approach 40 degrees, so any accumulations should melt.

Conditions will dry out by this evening, but a flurry or sprinkle could linger overnight with lows near freezing.

The weekend looks cool and dry.

Afternoon highs on Saturday should be about 45 to 50 degrees.

Sunday may be a few degrees warmer, but it will also be a bit breezier.

New Year’s Eve may be a few degrees warmer, but still seasonably cold, and a bit breezier.

Next week is looking dry and seasonably cool, but no major winter systems in sight.

