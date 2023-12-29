First Alert Friday Forecast

Heartland Votes
Chilly, wet Friday.....weekend looking cool and dry.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Shaping up to be a chilly, wet day as a disorganized upper trough moves through from NW to SE. Patchy wet snow mixed with rain or drizzle is likely, but impacts should be minimal because surface air temps and road temps should stay just a bit above freezing. None the less, some minor accumulations will be possible on raised surfaces, and there could be a few slippery spots especially this morning. By afternoon we’ll have highs approaching 40° so any accumulations should melt. Things will dry out by this evening although a flurry or sprinkle could linger overnight with lows near freezing.

The weekend looks cool but dry. Skies may be slower to clear on Saturday than advertised by automated apps, but highs should be about 45 to 50. Sunday may be a few degrees ‘warmer’ but also a bit breezier. NYE should be dry and seasonably cold..with chilly and breezy but dry conditions for Monday. Next week is looking dry and seasonably cool but no major winter systems in sight.

