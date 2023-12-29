Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Controversial East Cape Girardeau strip club shuts down

The controversial strip club is now shut down.
The controversial strip club is now shut down.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Nicki Clark
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After years of controversy and battles with the village of East Cape Girardeau, the controversial strip club, The Pony, is closed and possibly for good.

Heartland News has reported many stories involving the Pony over the years, from shootings at the property to struggles between residents, village leaders, and the club’s owner. But now we’re learning The Pony closed its doors.

After seeing numerous posts online about the club closing, we reached out to the owner, Jerry Westlund. We asked him why the club closed.

“Each time they created something that we tried to stay open and keep the people employed but they kept changing the laws so we couldn’t be open,” Westlund said. “After a night club has been on that property for more than fifty years, they tried to close us down because they didn’t like what we did, they didn’t like it being a nightclub. And quite frankly, we just couldn’t fight them anymore. So, on Christmas Eve they denied all of our licenses and 57 people lost their jobs.”

We also spoke to former dancers from The Pony in East Cape about how the sudden closure affects them, including dancer Cheyenne Romine.

“We found out two days before we actually closed, that’s not long enough for any of us to find a new job or anything like that,” Romine said.

Romine worked as an exotic dancer and entertainer at The Pony for around eight months. She said the money helped her family tremendously.

”I’m a stay-at-home mom so like I’m with my daughter all day and that was my job at night, like it was half of our income,” Romine said.

”I have a kid and that money helped in every way, anything we needed I could go to work and make that money come home and we’d be good,” another former dancer said. She asked us not to use her name, but gave us permission to use her stage name, Pixie.

Pixie said she’s struggling too.

“It definitely helped us pay our extra bills that we couldn’t afford throughout the month,” Pixie said.

“Most people outside of this industry look at this as something nasty or dirty,” Romine said. “I mean obviously it’s strippers if we’re being honest.”

Both women say regardless of how people perceive their job, they deserve answers.

“If they thought it was a good idea to take jobs from a couple hundred men and women just because whether they actually had a reason or not, I do believe that they need to tell us why they did it,” Romine said.

Both women say more than anything, they’re devastated they lost a job so special to them.

“It honestly broke my heart,” Romine said. “There are so many customers that came in that I’m never gonna see again.”

“I’m really upset about it because I lost a lot of friendships,” Pixie said. “I lost another family, that was a home away from a home.”

We reached out to the Mayor of East Cape Girardeau, Marlene Freeman, and she said the village has no comment at this time.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and...
New laws going into effect in Missouri, Illinois on Jan. 1
A band of wet snow moved through Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday, Dec. 28.
First Alert: Chilly winter day ahead of second round of possible snow tonight into Friday
Deputies are working to find missing man Justin Coursey, 35 of McCracken County.
Search underway for missing man
MoDOT preps for possible winter weather on Friday
MoDOT preps for possible winter weather on Friday

Latest News

A fatal accident occurred at the Marion Street Department on South Van Buren Street involving...
Accident in Marion leads to death of a city employee
The Illinois State Police and Williamson County Sheriff gives safety tips for traveling on New...
ISP and Williamson County Sheriff gives safety tips for traveling on New Years Eve
As you ring in the new year, state, county and local law enforcement will be out in force,...
Illinois State Police's plan to keep you safe this New Year's Eve
Illinois State Police investigate the death of an employee of Marion's Street Department
Death investigation in Marion, Illinois