Controversial East Cape Girardeau strip club shuts down

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After years of controversy and battles with the village of East Cape Girardeau, the controversial strip club, The Pony, is closed and possibly for good.

Heartland News has reported many stories involving the Pony over the years, from shootings at the property to struggles between residents, village leaders, and the club’s owner. But now we’re learning The Pony closed its doors.

After seeing numerous posts online about the club closing, we reached out to the owner, Jerry Westlund. We asked him why the club closed.

“Each time they created something that we tried to stay open and keep the people employed but they kept changing the laws so we couldn’t be open,” Westlund said. “After a night club has been on that property for more than fifty years, they tried to close us down because they didn’t like what we did, they didn’t like it being a nightclub. And quite frankly, we just couldn’t fight them anymore. So, on Christmas Eve they denied all of our licenses and 57 people lost their jobs.”

We also spoke to former dancers from The Pony in East Cape about how the sudden closure affects them, including dancer Cheyenne Romine.

“We found out two days before we actually closed, that’s not long enough for any of us to find a new job or anything like that,” Romine said.

Romine worked as an exotic dancer and entertainer at The Pony for around eight months. She said the money helped her family tremendously.

”I’m a stay-at-home mom so like I’m with my daughter all day and that was my job at night, like it was half of our income,” Romine said.

”I have a kid and that money helped in every way, anything we needed I could go to work and make that money come home and we’d be good,” another former dancer said. She asked us not to use her name, but gave us permission to use her stage name, Pixie.

Pixie said she’s struggling too.

“It definitely helped us pay our extra bills that we couldn’t afford throughout the month,” Pixie said.

“Most people outside of this industry look at this as something nasty or dirty,” Romine said. “I mean obviously it’s strippers if we’re being honest.”

Both women say regardless of how people perceive their job, they deserve answers.

“If they thought it was a good idea to take jobs from a couple hundred men and women just because whether they actually had a reason or not, I do believe that they need to tell us why they did it,” Romine said.

Both women say more than anything, they’re devastated they lost a job so special to them.

“It honestly broke my heart,” Romine said. “There are so many customers that came in that I’m never gonna see again.”

“I’m really upset about it because I lost a lot of friendships,” Pixie said. “I lost another family, that was a home away from a home.”

We reached out to the Mayor of East Cape Girardeau, Marlene Freeman, and she said the village has no comment at this time.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.