Cold and damp today, warmer and drier weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday, Heartland. Headed out the door grab those heavier coats, hats, gloves, etc. Skies staying mostly cloudy with scattered cold rain. Showers will slowly move out of the Heartland later this evening. The last weekend of 2023 looking drier and warmer. We will roll into Saturday morning under cloudy skies but the sunshine will start to come out Saturday afternoon with highs reaching the upper 40s. Sunday will be another pleasant December day with highs in the mid 40s and partly cloudy skies. New Year’s Eve will be a cold one as our next cold front heads our way. Lows expected to drop to the upper 20s Sunday evening. We will kick off the New Year with sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s.

