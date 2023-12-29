Heartland Votes
Coalition for Life to hold “sidewalk counseling operations”

Coalition for Life announced the organization will be holding what they call ‘new sidewalk counseling operations’ at the Carbondale Planned Parenthood.
By Heartland News
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A week after Planned Parenthood opened a new clinic in Carbondale, protesters gathered outside that facility.

St. Louis-based Coalition for Life held a news conference Thursday morning, December 28 to announce what they call ‘new sidewalk counseling operations’ at the Carbondale Planned Parenthood.

St. Louis-based Coalition for Life held a news conference Thursday morning, December 28 to announce what they call ‘new sidewalk counseling operations’ at the Carbondale Planned Parenthood.(Source: KFVS)

Coalition of Life Founder Brian Westbrook says they are going to be outside the facility sharing their message.

”We would certainly certainly love to be able to provide services to these clients and to these women but planned parenthood even sent out a security guard to prevent us from talking to women as they’re attempting to drive in,” Westbrook said. “We want to provide a choice for them and Planned Parenthood does not want to provide a choice.”

In response to Thursday’s protest, Planned Parenthood of Illinois President Jennifer Welch released a statement to Heartland News saying her organization provides comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care for patients “with information on the full spectrum of abortion and pregnancy options so people can make the best decision for their body, their family, and their future.”

She also said they work to ensure the safety and protection of our patients and staff.

