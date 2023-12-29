Cape Girardeau Police warn of recent arrest warrant scams

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department wants to warn people about a recent scam that appears to target women.

On December 29, the CGPD posted on their Facebook page that they have become aware of a recent scam call. The caller identifies themselves as an officer with the Police Department and informs the scam victim that they have a warrant for their arrest.

The scammer appears to be targeting females in the Bootheel area.

The Police Department said they do not give warrant information of the telephone. If you receive a call like this, you are asked to notify them immediately. If in doubt, hang up and call the Cape Girardeau directly at 573-225-6621 to verify a suspicious contact.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.