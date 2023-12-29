Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Bettor turns $5 into nearly $500K thanks to winning massive NFL parlay on Christmas

FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens...
FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 25.(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A lucky sports bettor made his own multimillion-dollar Christmas gift.

According to multiple reports, Travis Dufner turned a $5 wager into almost a half-million-dollar payout.

He reportedly cashed in on a 14-leg parlay by successfully choosing 14 NFL players to score touchdowns in Week 16.

On Christmas Day, Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown cashed Dufner’s final selection to complete his parlay.

“I’ve put plenty of these parlays down before. I’ve hit a few small ones but obviously nothing in the realm of this,” WPVI quoted Dufner.

He shared that he plans to pay off student loans, car payments while making some investments with his winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
A band of wet snow moved through Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday, Dec. 28.
First Alert: Chilly winter day ahead of second round of possible snow tonight into Friday
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and...
New laws going into effect in Missouri, Illinois residents on Jan. 1
According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded 3.5 miles northeast of Etowah,...
Several in the Heartland report feeling earthquake in northeast Arkansas

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle...
US military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
A kibbutz in southern Israel has announced that one of the hostages held by Hamas, Judih...
American-Canadian-Israeli woman believed to be held hostage in Gaza pronounced dead
39-year-old Jerry Lopez died Wednesday of injuries suffered when a suspect seized his car...
‘He was just going to work’ wife of husband killed in carjacking speaks out, victim leaves behind 7 kids
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on...
Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president