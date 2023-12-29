Heartland Votes
Accident in Marion leads to death of a city employee

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - An accident that took place in Marion has claimed the life of one city employee.

Around 9 a.m. on December 29, a fatal accident occurred at the Marion Street Department on South Van Buren Street involving a city employee. According to the City of Marion, the name of the victim has not be released out of respect for the family.

The Illinois State Police and the Williamson County Coroner’s Office are handling the accident investigation.

