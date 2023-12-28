Heartland Votes
WATCH: Officers corral beaver found inside hospital lobby on Christmas Day

Some believe a beaver who snuck into a hospital on Christmas Day was looking for Santa's wooden toy department. (SOURCE: WMC)
By Lydian Kennin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The holiday season doesn’t stop hospitals from filling up with those who need medical help, but one hospital in Tennessee had an unexpected four-legged visitor on Christmas Day.

St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett called their local police department early Monday morning to report a beaver that had snuck into the building.

When officers reported to the scene, they said the beaver had dammed itself in the lobby.

Aided by hospital staff, the officers-turned-rodent-wrangler corralled the animal into a rolling cart before taking it back to a nearby canal.

Officials said they are uncertain just how the beaver got inside the hospital to begin with. Some speculate the critter was looking for Santa’s wooden toy department.

