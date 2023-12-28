Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Texas highway chase ends with police ripping apart truck’s cab and pulling the driver out

A tractor-trailer driver is in custody after an hours-long chase and standoff on I-10 in Houston. (KHOU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (AP) — Texas police on Wednesday ripped apart the cab of a tractor trailer and pulled the truck’s driver out after pursuing him in a slow highway chase that shut down the road for hours.

The dramatic confrontation on a stretch of highway east of Houston came hours after sheriff’s deputies began trying to pull over the truck, which could be seen on television news footage crawling along the interstate. The driver’s arrest left questions about what prompted his behavior and the heavy police response.

Deputies finally brought the 18-wheeler to a stop on the shoulder of Interstate 10 using spike strips to puncture its tires.

For hours, the driver had ignored police commands to exit and continued to rev the engine of the disabled vehicle, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Even after it was stopped and surrounded by police cruisers and armored vehicles, one wheel of the truck could be seen continuing to spin in its punctured tire.

Police eventually used a bulldozer-like vehicle to pulverize the cab before sending a dog into the truck and then pulling the driver out at around 4 p.m. In TV footage, officers could be seen walking the man to a stretcher, his face bloodied.

Gonzalez said the driver continued to press the gas and hold on inside the cab as officers tried to drag him out. He said the driver appeared to be suffering from “heavy impairment” but that authorities don’t know what was behind his behavior.

“Still don’t know why he was reacting in the erratic manner he was,” Gonzalez said. He did not identify the man by name.

The container the truck was pulling was empty, the sheriff said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
A mix of light rain and wet snow is possible today through Friday.
First Alert: Light rain, snow likely
Officers were called to breakup a fight inside a Cape Girardeau business on Christmas Day.
Man arrested after fight inside business late Christmas Day
A Zulily logo is shown on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 in New York. Zulily says it is closing...
US online retailer Zulily says it will go into liquidation, surprising customers

Latest News

Many people gathered on at Restoration Community Church Warming Center to figure out how they...
Scott City pastor hosts community meeting to discuss homelessness
The First Judicial Circuit Court of Williamson County issued arrest warrants for Levi J. Flute...
One in custody, two wanted after Christmas Day camper theft in Williamson County
Pastors and nonprofit organizations from around the heartland gathered in Scott city today...
Local pastor hosts community meeting to discuss homelessness
A woman is behind bars and arrests warrants are out for two men after a Christmas day camper...
Two wanted after Christmas Day camper theft in Williamson County
A woman got to meet her great-granddaughter during her 103rd birthday celebration.
‘Such a special day’: Woman meets great-granddaughter while celebrating 103rd birthday