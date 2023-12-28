Heartland Votes
Search underway for missing man

Deputies are working to find missing man Justin Coursey, 35 of McCracken County.
Deputies are working to find missing man Justin Coursey, 35 of McCracken County.(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man reported missing.

They are trying to find 35-year-old Justin Coursey, a McCracken County resident.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies need to verify his well-being.

Coursey was last seen in the Reidland area wearing a burgundy and gray striped shirt with gray carpenter pants.

He is described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has dark brown hair and a dark beard.

Anyone with information on Coursey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.

