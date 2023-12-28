Heartland Votes
Scott City pastor hosts community meeting to discuss homelessness

By Breanna Harris
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Pastors and nonprofit organizations from around the Heartland gathered in Scott City to help tackle homelessness.

Many people gathered on December 27 at Restoration Community Church Warming Center to figure out how they can work together to better serve the homeless community.

Pastor Bob Lenz said the first goal was building relationships with people who already serve the community. Lenz says he hopes that the meeting will help them figure out a way to get homeless people off the street

“Nobody should go cold, nobody should go hungry and when you have this kind of resources and you have people that are compassionate like what was in this room from the Cape PD to the other resources that were here Street Level,” said Lenz, “I mean we can do so much together, it’s that old saying that it takes a village. It’s still a viable path to success, it takes a village and we can do that together.”

Lenz says he hopes to have meetings like this monthly.

