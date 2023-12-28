Heartland Votes
Scattered rain and wet snow through Friday

First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 12/28
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, as low pressure continues to move to the east of us expect overcast skies and chilly temps. Highs this afternoon staying in the lower 40s. Light drizzle and even some flurries are possible throughout the day but we will stay mostly calm and dry until this evening. As we head into tonight, a stronger upper system will rotate through from N to S, increasing our chance for widespread wet snow Friday morning and then rain likely by the afternoon. Although surface air temps will struggle to drop much below freezing, there could be some minor accumulations and a few slick spots especially early Friday. Otherwise it will be dry and cool for the weekend into New Year’s Day

