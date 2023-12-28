Saint Louis Zoo welcomes first baby orangutan in 9 years

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Saint Louis Zoo has welcomed its first orangutan in nine years.

Rubih, a 19-year-old Sumatran orangutan, gave birth to her first baby at the Jungle of the Apes at the zoo on Friday.

According to the zoo, the three orangutan species of Sumatran, Tapanuli, and Bornean are highly endangered due to an alarming rate of habitat loss. The birth was the result of a breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Orangutan Species Survival Plan, a scientific program to manage a healthy orangutan population, the zoo says in a release.

Zoo officials say Rubih and the newborn are doing well and bonding in the private maternity area at the zoo.

“The first couple of months are critical for newborn orangutans,” said Helen Boostrom, Zoological Manager of Primates at the Saint Louis Zoo. “Rubih is a first-time mother and is doing an excellent job caring and providing for her baby and showing great maternal behaviors.”

Cinta, the baby’s father, came to St. Louis in 2012 from the San Diego Zoo.

The Animal Care team has not been able to determine the sex of the baby.

