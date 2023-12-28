Heartland Votes
One in custody, two wanted after Christmas Day camper theft in Williamson County

The First Judicial Circuit Court of Williamson County issued arrest warrants for Levi J. Flute...
The First Judicial Circuit Court of Williamson County issued arrest warrants for Levi J. Flute and Terry A. Flute. Both are wanted for theft greater than $500 but less than $10,000.(Williamson County Sheriff's Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman is behind bars and arrests warrants are out for two men after a Christmas Day camper theft in Williamson County.

Around 10:05 a.m. on December 25, Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a stolen camper on Thompsonville Road in rural Williamson County. Upon arrival, Deputies were able to determine that the camper was stolen around 7:15 a.m.

While investigating, Deputies were able to obtain video surveillance from a nearby residence which showed a orange Hummer departing with the stolen camper. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a citizen followed the vehicle as it traveled south on Thompsonville Road and recorded the vehicles license plate.

Around 2:08 p.m., Deputies located the suspect vehicle at a Huck’s gas station in Marion. The driver, identified as Brittany A. Stanley, was taken into custody for outstanding arrest warrants out of Franklin County. Stanley was transported to the Williamson County Jail.

When asked, Stanley said she was not the owner of the Hummer and that she borrowed it from Terry A. Flute. She also denied any involvement in the theft of a camper.

At 4 p.m., Terry Flute was located and voluntarily went to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for an interview. The Sheriff’s Office said that Terry Flute stated that Stanley, his brother Levi, and he drove the Hummer to a location that he was not familiar with and stole a camper. Terry Flute said Levi Flute was driving and Stanley was in the passenger seat.

Deputies went to Levi Flute’s residence and the stolen camper was located. The camper was recovered, towed from the scene, and the family was notified that their camper had been recovered.

On December 26, at 10:40 a.m. Stanley notified jail staff that she would like to speak with investigators again. During the interview, Stanley said she lied to investigators in the previous interview.

Stanley said they stole the camper and towed it to Levi Flute’s residence. She stated all three of them went into the camper and “cleaned it out.”

Investigator’s went to Levi’s home in an attempt to locate him. Upon arrival, they saw that the front door was partially open. A search warrant was obtained and later executed at the residence. During the search, the items confirmed to be owned by the victim and his family were recovered.

Brittany Stanley was cited for theft greater than $500 but less than $10,000. Stanley remains in the custody of the Williamson County Jail.

Brittany Stanley was cited for theft greater than $500 but less than $10,000. Stanley remains in the custody of the Williamson County Jail
Brittany Stanley was cited for theft greater than $500 but less than $10,000. Stanley remains in the custody of the Williamson County Jail(Williamson County Sheriff's Department)

On December 27, the First Judicial Circuit Court of Williamson County issued arrest warrants for Levi J. Flute and Terry A. Flute. Both are wanted for theft greater than $500 but less than $10,000.

Sheriff Jeff Diederich is asking for your assistance in locating the two brothers. Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these suspects.

If you have any information concerning this or any other investigation, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-8477.

