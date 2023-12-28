Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

New laws going into effect in Missouri, Illinois residents on Jan. 1

As the calendar flips to 2024, there is a wave of new laws set to take effect in Missouri and Illinois.
By Meghan Smith
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and Illinois.

One of the most notable changes in Missouri is implementing a state-wide minimum wage increase. Effective January 1, 2024, the minimum wage will climb to $12.30 an hour. This will be the first time in five years that a minimum wage hike will be based on inflation instead of a voter-approved amount.

The Missouri Department of Labor reports starting in 2024, the minimum wage rate will be based on an increase or decrease in the Consumer Price Index’s cost of living. According to a report by the Missouri Economic Research Information Center, Missouri is the sixth lowest cost of living-state. The state’s grocery and housing costs are below the national average, but utilities are slightly higher than average.

Heartland resident David Matthews said even with the manageable living conditions in Missouri, $12.30 an hour isn’t enough.

“I don’t think that livable wages,” said Matthews. “Add that up to the number of hours to the year that isn’t a very big salary at all. I’m just hoping that they got up to at least $15, maybe $18 an hour.”

Missouri's minimum wage will climb to $12.30 an hour on Jan. 1, 2024.

Also, in Missouri, a series of criminal justice reforms will be enacted. The state has approved measures to reduce non-violent offender’s sentences and enhance rehabilitation programs within correctional facilities. Advocates believe these changes will help reduce prison overcrowding while fostering greater opportunities for rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Meanwhile, across the border in Illinois, sweeping healthcare reforms are set to ensure residents know more about how much medicines cost and why.

This could keep healthcare prices from increasing and clarify how drug companies decide prices. Some think this will help IL residents understand more about healthcare costs and how drugs are priced.

Also, Illinois is ending the ban on certain books with the ban on book bans. This means students would have larger access to different books and ideas in their schools. Those who support this change say it’s a win for letting students read different things and learn from diverse viewpoints.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
A mix of light rain and wet snow is possible today through Friday.
First Alert: Light rain, snow likely
According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded 3.5 miles northeast of Etowah,...
Several in the Heartland report feeling earthquake in northeast Arkansas
According to court documents, Rhonda A. Zahner, of Perryville, is accused of setting fire to a...
Woman accused of arson in connection with Christmas Day fire
Officers were called to breakup a fight inside a Cape Girardeau business on Christmas Day.
Man arrested after fight inside business late Christmas Day

Latest News

Missouri sales tax exemption supported by lawmakers
Missouri food sales tax exemption supported by lawmakers
New Missouri minimum wage law set to go into effect
New Missouri minimum wage law set to go into effect
Deputies are working to find missing man Justin Coursey, 35 of McCracken County.
Search underway for missing man
Crews battled a house fire at 915 Hickory Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Dec. 27.
Crews battle house fire in Cape Girardeau