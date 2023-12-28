MoDOT preps for possible winter weather on Friday

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is keeping a close eye on the weather.

MoDOT Maintenance Superintendent Fred Drury talked about plans for winter weather on Friday, December 29.

Drury said MoDOT won’t be pre-treating the roads if it rains, because the rain would just wash away if the salt brine. But he said their snowplows are ready to go if that rain turns into sleet or snow.

”Unfortunately, sometimes mother nature wins in these conditions. But we will be out there doing the best we can with our plows and treating the roads,” Drury said.

He said the best way to keep up with road conditions across the state is to download the Missouri Department of Transportation app and check the travel map on the department’s website. For more information, you can visit MoDOT’s website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.