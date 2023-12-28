Heartland Votes
Man wanted in connection with armed robbery, burglary

Orlandis Farr is wanted by police Malden in connection with an armed robbery and burglary investigation.
Orlandis Farr is wanted by police Malden in connection with an armed robbery and burglary investigation.(Source: Malden Department of Public Safety/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Malden are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a criminal investigation.

According to a post on the Malden Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page, investigators are looking for Orlandis Farr.

Malden DPS said Farr is wanted in connection with an armed robbery and burglary investigation.

Details about the investigation have not been released.

The public is urged not to approach Farr.

Anyone with information on Farr’s whereabouts is asked to contact Malden DPS at 573-276-2211.

