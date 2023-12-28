Man accused of breaking into vehicles on Ameren property

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation into a ‘burglary in progress’ call leads to a man’s arrest in Marion, Illinois.

Officers responded to the call at the Ameren Illinois property on the 1800 block of West Main Street on Tuesday, December 26.

Their investigation showed several vehicles on Ameren’s property had been entered and rummaged through.

During their search for the suspect, officers found tools, discarded clothing and disturbed ground through a ditch into a wooded area.

According to Marion Police, officers found the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Scott O. Swanson, and took him into custody without any problems.

Police said Swanson reportedly confessed to officers and all stolen property was recovered.

Scott Swanson was issued a burglary citation and booked into the Williamson County Jail, awaiting a first court appearance.

