Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door

Zackary Jones, 34.
Zackary Jones, 34.(Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man is facing a long list of charges after deputies say a missing teen was found inside a hidden trap door at his home.

According to an arrest citation, Lincoln County deputies were called on Christmas to a home in the 1400 block of Robertstown Rd. for an altercation between the caller’s son, 34-year-old Zackary Jones, and his “girlfriend.”

When deputies got there, Jones told them the female subject wasn’t there.

As Jones took the deputies through the home, the citation says they could see drug paraphernalia with residue in plain view. That’s when they say Jones grabbed it and tried to dispose of it in a wood stove in his bedroom.

The deputies were able to restrain him and put him in the back of a cruiser. They then went back inside to look for the female.

The citation says deputies found her inside a trap door that was hidden under a rug in Jones’ bedroom.

The 16-year-old was reported missing in North Carolina earlier in December. She told the deputies that Jones had picked her up in North Carolina and brought her back to Kentucky.

The deputies say she appeared to be “very high” at the time. According to the citation, Jones admitted to doing drugs with the teen and having a sexual relationship with her.

Jones is facing several charges, including assault, strangulation, unlawful transaction with a minor - illegal sex act, unlawful transaction with a minor - illegal controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and resisting arrest.

We’re told charges are also pending against Jones in connection with the situation in North Carolina. He could also be facing more charges in Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
A band of wet snow moved through Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday, Dec. 28.
First Alert: Chilly winter day ahead of second round of possible snow tonight into Friday
According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded 3.5 miles northeast of Etowah,...
Several in the Heartland report feeling earthquake in northeast Arkansas
A mix of light rain and wet snow is possible today through Friday.
First Alert: Light rain, snow likely

Latest News

Scott O. Swanson, 35, is accused of breaking into vehicles on the Ameren property in Marion, Ill.
Man accused of breaking into vehicles on Ameren property
Cape Girardeau County Commission rejects medical examiner proposal
Cape Girardeau County Commission rejects medical examiner proposal
The Cape Girardeau County Commission turns down a proposal from a Heartland emergency room...
Cape Girardeau County Commission rejects medical examiner proposal
Rubih and her baby are attached. More images and higher res are available by emailing...
Saint Louis Zoo welcomes first baby orangutan in 9 years
Missouri sales tax exemption supported by lawmakers
Missouri food sales tax exemption supported by lawmakers