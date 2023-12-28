Grand Tower Police investigating Christmas Eve theft of 1930 Ford

GRAND TOWER, Ill. (KFVS) - The Grand Tower Police Department is asking for help regarding an ongoing investigation into a motor vehicle theft.

The theft took place on the early morning hours of Christmas Eve. The vehicle stolen is a yellow 1930 Ford Model A.

Security camera footage capture both the stolen vehicle and a suspect vehicle leaving the area around 4:30 a.m. The Police Department said it appears that the suspect vehicle is a white Chevrolet Silverado with a toolbox in the back.

If you have any information on the suspect, either vehicles, or anything else related to the case, you are asked to contact the Grand Tower Police Department by calling 618-684-2177 or sending an email to grandtowerchief@gmail.com. You can also message the GTPD Facebook page.

