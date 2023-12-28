Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Wet snow still in the forecast for Friday morning!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:38 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our weather will remain chilly and occasionally wet for the next couple of days, with the best chance of slick travel on Friday morning. An upper low is right over the region early this morning and will slowly move off to the northeast today and tonight. A band of rain and snow along I-64 early this morning will likely move back southward into our northern counties after daybreak, with some minor accumulation possible mainly on grassy surfaces especially north of Route 13 in So. Illinois. Otherwise most of SE MO, W KY and NW Tennessee look to be dry today, though mainly cloudy and chilly. Late tonight into Friday a stronger upper system will rotate through from N to S, with widespread wet snow and rain likely. Although surface air temps will struggle to drop much below freezing, there could be some minor accumulations and a few slick spots especially early Friday. Otherwise it will be dry and cool for the weekend into New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
A mix of light rain and wet snow is possible today through Friday.
First Alert: Light rain, snow likely
According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded 3.5 miles northeast of Etowah,...
Several in the Heartland report feeling earthquake in northeast Arkansas
According to court documents, Rhonda A. Zahner, of Perryville, is accused of setting fire to a...
Woman accused of arson in connection with Christmas Day fire
Officers were called to breakup a fight inside a Cape Girardeau business on Christmas Day.
Man arrested after fight inside business late Christmas Day

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 12/27/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 12/27/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 12/27/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 12/27/23
RSP Heating and Cooling in Herrin is giving some maintenance advice for people during the...
Tips to help you keep your home warm this winter
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 12/27/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 12/27/23