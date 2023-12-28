First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Our weather will remain chilly and occasionally wet for the next couple of days, with the best chance of slick travel on Friday morning. An upper low is right over the region early this morning and will slowly move off to the northeast today and tonight. A band of rain and snow along I-64 early this morning will likely move back southward into our northern counties after daybreak, with some minor accumulation possible mainly on grassy surfaces especially north of Route 13 in So. Illinois. Otherwise most of SE MO, W KY and NW Tennessee look to be dry today, though mainly cloudy and chilly. Late tonight into Friday a stronger upper system will rotate through from N to S, with widespread wet snow and rain likely. Although surface air temps will struggle to drop much below freezing, there could be some minor accumulations and a few slick spots especially early Friday. Otherwise it will be dry and cool for the weekend into New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.