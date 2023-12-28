First Alert: Snow possible for some this morning ahead of second wintry system tonight into Friday

(KFVS) - Today will be cloudy, chilly and mostly dry ahead of a second wintry system tonight.

A band of rain and snow along Interstate 64 this morning will likely move back southward into our northern counties after daybreak. This could allow for some minor accumulation, mainly on grassy surfaces, especially north of Route 13 in southern Illinois.

Only minor travel impacts are expected.

Otherwise most of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee look to be dry today.

Late tonight into Friday a stronger upper system will move into the Heartland.

Widespread wet snow and rain is likely.

Although surface air temperatures will struggle to drop much below freezing, there could be some minor accumulations and a few slick spots, especially early Friday morning.

The weekend into New Year’s Day is looking dry and cool.

