Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Snow possible for some this morning ahead of second wintry system tonight into Friday

A band of rain and snow along Interstate 64 this morning will likely move back southward into...
A band of rain and snow along Interstate 64 this morning will likely move back southward into our northern counties after daybreak.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Today will be cloudy, chilly and mostly dry ahead of a second wintry system tonight.

A band of rain and snow along Interstate 64 this morning will likely move back southward into our northern counties after daybreak. This could allow for some minor accumulation, mainly on grassy surfaces, especially north of Route 13 in southern Illinois.

Only minor travel impacts are expected.

Otherwise most of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee look to be dry today.

Late tonight into Friday a stronger upper system will move into the Heartland.

Widespread wet snow and rain is likely.

Although surface air temperatures will struggle to drop much below freezing, there could be some minor accumulations and a few slick spots, especially early Friday morning.

The weekend into New Year’s Day is looking dry and cool.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
A mix of light rain and wet snow is possible today through Friday.
First Alert: Light rain, snow likely
According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded 3.5 miles northeast of Etowah,...
Several in the Heartland report feeling earthquake in northeast Arkansas
According to court documents, Rhonda A. Zahner, of Perryville, is accused of setting fire to a...
Woman accused of arson in connection with Christmas Day fire
Officers were called to breakup a fight inside a Cape Girardeau business on Christmas Day.
Man arrested after fight inside business late Christmas Day

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook
A mix of light rain and wet snow is possible today through Friday.
First Alert: Light rain, snow likely
RSP Heating and Cooling in Herrin is giving some maintenance advice for people during the...
Tips to help you keep your home warm this winter
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A few rain and snow showers are possible