Cape Girardeau Fire Department puts out residential structure fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Cape Girardeau.

Around 6:30 p.m. on December 27, all units were dispatched to 915 Hickory Street for a residential structure fire. The first arriving units advised there was a heavy fire showing from the structure.

According to the CGFD, the fire was contained in about 45 minutes. There was extensive damage to the home as a result of the fire, resulting in an estimated $100,000 loss.

The owner was home at the time of the fire before calling 911 and exiting the structure. No one was reported injured.

All units returned to service by 10 p.m. The Fire Department says the cause of the fire is indeterminant at this time.

