Cape Girardeau County Commissioners pass special tax agreement for upcoming solar project

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Florida company wants to bring a huge solar energy project to Cape Girardeau County, and county leaders want to make sure the project benefits the local economy.

NextEra Energy hopes to bring the Lutesville solar project to the Delta area in the next few years.

County Commissioners held a meeting on December 28 to learn how resident near the site felt about it.

Cape County residents went to show their support for the Lutesville solar project.

Nancy Reiminger is one of the Cape County landowners already benefiting from the project, before the first panel is ever built.

“It is so beneficial, not only for the land owners but for the community,” said Reiminger.

NextEra’s solar project will spread across 1,200 acres of land and the company’s already renting that space.

“Since the beginning of the contract, you’re paid an option payment each year that you hold so they are the only ones that can have this project,” said Reiminger. “So each year, you get an option payment now they are only leasing the land from you they are not purchasing the land.”

Reiminger said leasing the land provides a sort of safety net for her family.

“It’s security, it’s security for ourselves, it’s security for our children, and our grandchildren because this is a 30-year project so it’s a locked-in project,” said Reiminger.

Cape County leaders also want the financial security of a big investment like the Lutesville project. That’s why they voted to approve a special tax agreement for NextEra.

“A company comes to the county and this agreement allows us to negotiate a lower tax rate than normally they would pay but it incentivizes them to bring that business to the county create jobs and create opportunities,” said presiding commissioner Clint Tracy.

Tracy said the vote guarantees some of the money made from the project benefits Cape County along with specific tax districts near the project site, including the Delta School, Fire and Police Districts.

“We will keep that local tax revenue from this and it’s a sizeable project it’s 300 million dollars do its not a small project and we make sure that that money stays locally with the assessment,” said Tracy.

Tracy said they’re excited that the project’s moving forward.

“We are happy to have industry come to the county and have further growth,” said Tracy.

A company spokesperson with NextEra told KFVS more about the project.

They expect to begin construction in 2025, creating an estimated 200 construction jobs.

Once it’s up and running, Lutesville Solar will generate up to 200 megawatts of clean energy.

Operations are expected to begin by the end of 2026.

