Cape Girardeau County Commission rejects medical examiner proposal

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Commission turns down a proposal from a Heartland emergency room doctor to serve as the county’s medical examiner.

The decision, announced at Thursday morning’s commission meeting on December 28, means Cape Girardeau County will have a coroner’s election in 2024.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy says they are still interested in having a medical professional handle death investigations in the county.

Meantime, current Coroner Wavis Jordan reaffirms his plans to run for reelection when Kathy Sweeney reached out to him this morning.

