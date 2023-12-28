Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau County Commission rejects medical examiner proposal

The Cape Girardeau County Commission turns down a proposal from a Heartland emergency room...
The Cape Girardeau County Commission turns down a proposal from a Heartland emergency room doctor to serve as the county’s medical examiner.(Source: KFVS)
By Kathy Sweeney
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Commission turns down a proposal from a Heartland emergency room doctor to serve as the county’s medical examiner.

The decision, announced at Thursday morning’s commission meeting on December 28, means Cape Girardeau County will have a coroner’s election in 2024.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy says they are still interested in having a medical professional handle death investigations in the county.

Meantime, current Coroner Wavis Jordan reaffirms his plans to run for reelection when Kathy Sweeney reached out to him this morning.

Kathy will have more from the commission meeting as our coverage continues later today on Heartland News at 5 and 6.

