Bollinger County woman pleads guilty in 2021 homicide

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman from Bollinger County pleaded guilty in a homicide investigation from 2021.

On December 21, Heather Watson pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder in Bollinger County Circuit Court after accepting a plea offer from the Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The original homicide investigation was conducted on April 2, 2021. During the investigation, two individuals, Watson and Joshua Proffer, were placed under arrest and charged with 1st degree murder along with other offenses related to the investigation for the death of then 32-year-old Joshua Taylor.

On November 10, 2022, Proffer was found guilty of 2nd degree murder by a Cape Girardeau County jury and later sentenced to life in prison in the Missouri Department of Corrections with the possibility of parole.

The Honorable Judge Scott Lipke sentenced Heather Watson to 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Watson’s sentence was also a result of the plea agreement between the defendant, Heather Watson, and the Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.