Workers speak out on next minimum wage boost

PEORIA (25News Now) - The new year is bringing another increase in the state’s minimum wage.

Workers will earn $14 per hour starting January 1.

In 2019, Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law that gradually increased the state’s minimum wage yearly. It was $8.25 at the time. In 2025, it will climb to $15 per hour.

On Tuesday, 25News asked those walking downtown Peoria about their thoughts on the increase.

Peoria resident Patrick Scott said it’s a fair wage, but he said more affordable housing is needed too.

“So, when they do get a job and they get a pay raise, it’s definitely going to help them get what they need or get where they need to be in life,” said Scott.

The $14 per hour wage only applies to non-tipped workers. The minimum hourly wage for tipped workers goes up from $7.80 to $8.40.

However, some people say this could only make the economy worse. Thurman Johnson said the minimum wage was below $3 when he was born.

“I’ve been here for 42 years now, and really, I don’t see it changing,” Johnson said when asked if the wage increase will help the job market.

25News spoke with a local business owner who opposed the increase and declined to speak on camera.

The owner says when wages increase, businesses have no choice but to raise their prices. The owner said it would make paying and keeping employees more difficult.

