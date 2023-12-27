Heartland Votes
Woman accused of arson in connection with Christmas Day fire

According to court documents, Rhonda A. Zahner, of Perryville, is accused of setting fire to a...
According to court documents, Rhonda A. Zahner, of Perryville, is accused of setting fire to a mobile home on Shannie Road on Monday afternoon, Dec. 25.(Ahmad Lathan/KFVS)
By Marsha Heller and Michale Johnson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 59-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an investigation into a fire that destroyed at Perry County, Missouri home on Christmas Day.

According to court documents, Rhonda A. Zahner, of Perryville, is accused of setting fire to a mobile home on Shannie Road on Monday afternoon, Dec. 25.

An investigator with the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office stated the fire was started on the living room floor and that an open flame was used to ignite it.

Officials said no one got hurt and the home was empty at the time.

According to a probable cause statement, Zahner admitted to starting the fire and a lighter was found in her pants pocket.

Zahner was arrested and charged with second degree arson, property damage first degree and assault fourth degree.

While being detained at the Perry County Jail, Zahner allegedly kicked a jailer in the stomach after the jailer opened the door to speak with her.

Zahner is being held at the Perry County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

