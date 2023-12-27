Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

WATCH: Firefighters make daring rescue of driver after 18-wheeler dangles over overpass

First responders in Florida rescued a man from a truck's cab after the vehicle nearly went over an overpass. (SOURCE: Palm Beach County Fire Rescue/LOCAL NEWS X
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida made an amazing rescue Saturday from an 18-wheeler that was dangling over an overpass.

First responders with the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue saved the driver of the truck by raising their bucket from Truck29 up from below the overpass to reach him in the vehicle’s cab.

Once they reached him, firefighters secured the driver to a harness before helping him climb into the bucket.

The driver can be seen in video released by officials raising his hands in thanks for his rescue.

Before the firefighters could safely grab the driver from the cab, two other vehicles were used to secure the 18-wheeler and keep it from rolling forward.

Officials said the man is lucky to be alive and that they were grateful to get him back to his family safe and sound for the holidays.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 124 crashes and two deaths over the Christmas...
MSHP reports 2 deaths from crashes over Christmas holiday weekend
Before saying goodbye to 2023, it’s time for high school basketball tournaments throughout the...
High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland
A Zulily logo is shown on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 in New York. Zulily says it is closing...
US online retailer Zulily says it will go into liquidation, surprising customers
Clouds will begin to clear out today, leading to a mostly sunny day.
First Alert: Back to winter with cooler temps, snow chances

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Michigan Supreme Court will keep Trump on 2024 primary ballot
A missing pregnant Texas teenager and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car Tuesday in...
Bodies suspected to be pregnant woman and boyfriend were shot, police say
First responders in Florida rescued a man from a truck's cab after the vehicle nearly went...
WATCH: Firefighters make daring rescue of driver after 18-wheeler dangles over overpass
Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue...
Ads coming to Amazon Prime Video starting Jan. 29
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86