Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

WATCH: Fire department’s take on classic ‘Christmas Vacation’ scene goes viral

A fire department in Savage, Minnesota has gone viral after creating a spoof of the film "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." (SOURCE: WCCO, WARNER BROS PICTURES, SAVAGE FIRE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By WCCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVAGE, Minn. (WCCO) – While many people enjoyed the holidays at home, first responders kept working around the clock.

However, that doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t take breaks to celebrate.

Firefighters with the Savage Fire Department in Minnesota took some time to recreate a famous scene from a holiday movie.

The classic scene is from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” when Chevy Chase’s character Clark Griswold plugs in the Christmas lights hung on the house.

The firefighters’ now-viral video sports more than 1.4 million views on TikTok since it was posted last week, making the firefighters local celebrities.

Making a holiday video has been a tradition for the Savage Fire Department for the last four years, but fire crews said this was more than just a silly video.

They said they hope the videos can give the public faces to the first responders that serve them.

“It feels good. Especially making a difference in a different way than usual in our community,” Captain Kevin Pass said.

The firefighters also said they hope the videos may inspire others to become first responders in their community.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 124 crashes and two deaths over the Christmas...
MSHP reports 2 deaths from crashes over Christmas holiday weekend
Before saying goodbye to 2023, it’s time for high school basketball tournaments throughout the...
High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland
A Zulily logo is shown on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 in New York. Zulily says it is closing...
US online retailer Zulily says it will go into liquidation, surprising customers
Clouds will begin to clear out today, leading to a mostly sunny day.
First Alert: Back to winter with cooler temps, snow chances

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blanchard.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard set to be released from prison
FILE - A hospital operating room is shown in this file image.
Hospitals owned by private equity firms riskier for patients, study says
A recent report shows engagements are expected to pick up steam next year. (CNN, KTVZ, WINK)
Retailer predicts marriage proposals will soar in 2024
According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded 3.5 miles northeast of Etowah,...
Several in the Heartland report feeling earthquake in northeast Arkansas