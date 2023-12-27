Tips to help you keep your home warm this winter

HERRIN, IL. (KFVS) - Keeping warm this winter does not have to mean a sky high energy bill.

RSP Heating and Cooling in Herrin is giving some maintenance advice for people during the winter weather.

Sales Manager Lisa Gentz said you should change your filters and make sure there’s nothing blocking your heater. If you notice your bill is quickly rising month to month, Gentz says it might be time to get an expert to take a look at your system.

“If month by month they’re starting to climb, definitely give us a call and let us come out and take a look at it,” said Gentz. “If you have a heat pump and your heat pump isn’t functioning, a lot of times people don’t understand or know because it sits outside you never know if it’s on or off till you get that utility bill and now you’re running electric heat only and that bill will double. So that’s a really big sign.”

Gentz says it’s also important to make sure your home has enough insulation in it that will help keep the heat inside.

