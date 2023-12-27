Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Tips to help you keep your home warm this winter

RSP Heating and Cooling in Herrin is giving some maintenance advice for people during the...
RSP Heating and Cooling in Herrin is giving some maintenance advice for people during the winter weather(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERRIN, IL. (KFVS) - Keeping warm this winter does not have to mean a sky high energy bill.

RSP Heating and Cooling in Herrin is giving some maintenance advice for people during the winter weather.

Sales Manager Lisa Gentz said you should change your filters and make sure there’s nothing blocking your heater. If you notice your bill is quickly rising month to month, Gentz says it might be time to get an expert to take a look at your system.

“If month by month they’re starting to climb, definitely give us a call and let us come out and take a look at it,” said Gentz. “If you have a heat pump and your heat pump isn’t functioning, a lot of times people don’t understand or know because it sits outside you never know if it’s on or off till you get that utility bill and now you’re running electric heat only and that bill will double. So that’s a really big sign.”

Gentz says it’s also important to make sure your home has enough insulation in it that will help keep the heat inside.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
A Zulily logo is shown on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 in New York. Zulily says it is closing...
US online retailer Zulily says it will go into liquidation, surprising customers
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 124 crashes and two deaths over the Christmas...
MSHP reports 2 deaths from crashes over Christmas holiday weekend
Before saying goodbye to 2023, it’s time for high school basketball tournaments throughout the...
High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland
A mix of light rain and wet snow is possible today through Friday.
First Alert: Light rain, snow likely

Latest News

Sean Ramsey, 32, is accused of assaulting a Jefferson County deputy on Dec. 26, 2023.
Festus man accused of assaulting Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy
IDOT and local county highway departments are gearing up for the first winter event of the season
IDOT and local county highway departments are gearing up for the first winter event of the season
While many are heading home from work, the Illinois Department of Transportation is gearing up...
IDOT prepares for winter weather
According to court documents, Rhonda A. Zahner, of Perryville, is accused of setting fire to a...
Woman accused of arson in connection with Christmas Day fire