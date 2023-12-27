Heartland Votes
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest

(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man in Webster County is accused of strangling a priest during a church service.

Deputies were called Friday night to St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Sebree.

They say Steven Sargent was under the influence of drugs when he walked in, wearing just his underwear and a t-shirt, and started yelling at the priest.

Deputies say he then assaulted him and put his hands around the priest’s neck.

They say members of the congregation restrained Sargent and held him down until the deputies arrived.

While he was being taken into custody, deputies say Sargent told them there was an active meth lab in his house that was about to explode.

Deputies, along with Kentucky State Police, went to the home, but no meth lab was found.

Sargent is charged with Strangulation, Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and False Reporting.

A mug shot is not available.

