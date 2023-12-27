Several in the Heartland report feeling earthquake in northeast Arkansas

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KFVS) - Several people in the Heartland have reported feeling a small earthquake in northeast Arkansas, just south of the Bootheel.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded 3.5 miles northeast of Etowah, Ark. around 11:46 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27. This is approximately 40 miles south of Kennett, Mo.

As of 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the USGS has received nearly 200 online reports from people who felt the quake. This includes reports from Cairo, Illinois, Cardwell, Mo., Steele, Mo., Senath, Mo., Hornersville, Mo. and Caruthersville, Mo.

To report feeling the earthquake or to learn more about it, visit the USGS website here.

