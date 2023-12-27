Heartland Votes
Several in the Heartland report feeling earthquake in northeast Arkansas

According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded 3.5 miles northeast of Etowah, Ark. on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Several in the Heartland have reported feeling the quake.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KFVS) - Several people in the Heartland have reported feeling a small earthquake in northeast Arkansas, just south of the Bootheel.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded 3.5 miles northeast of Etowah, Ark. around 11:46 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27. This is approximately 40 miles south of Kennett, Mo.

As of 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the USGS has received nearly 200 online reports from people who felt the quake. This includes reports from Cairo, Illinois, Cardwell, Mo., Steele, Mo., Senath, Mo., Hornersville, Mo. and Caruthersville, Mo.

To report feeling the earthquake or to learn more about it, visit the USGS website here.

