One adult, one juvenile charged in Kess Creek Park bathroom vandalism

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield Police Department has charged two people responsible for intentionally causing damage to the Kess Creek Park bathrooms.

On November 9, officers were made aware of extensive damage to the women’s bathroom at Kess Creek Park in Graves County. The damage included the tearing down and removal of the metal partitions between the toilets.

The estimated cost to replace the damaged property is over $2,000.

Two suspects were identified after surveillance camera footage at the park was used. 20-year-old Kennedie Mohney of Mayfield and a 14-year-old juvenile was charged in the case.

Mohney turned herself in on December 21 after an arrest warrant was issued. Mohney was transported to the Graves County Restricted Custody Center for transport to another facility for housing. Mohney was charged with 1st degree criminal mischief, 2nd degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and tampering with physical evidence.

